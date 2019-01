Atalanta's Gianluca Mancini (2L) jubilates with his teammmates after scoring the goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Frosinone Calcio and Atalanta BC at the Benito Stirpe stadium in Frosinone, Italy, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/FEDERICO PROIETTI

Atalanta's Duvan Esteban Zapata (R) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 0-4 goal during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Frosinone Calcio and Atalanta BC at the Benito Stirpe stadium in Frosinone, Italy, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/FEDERICO PROIETTI

Atalanta's Duvan Esteban Zapata celebrates at the end of the Italian Serie A soccer match between Frosinone Calcio and Atalanta BC at the Benito Stirpe stadium in Frosinone, Italy, Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/FEDERICO PROIETTI

Atalanta's Colombian striker Duvan Zapata scored four goals Sunday, leading his side to a 5-0 victory over host Frosinone in a Serie A matchday 20 contest at Stadio Benito Stirpe.

With his four goals Sunday, Zapata ties with Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo as top Italian league scorer with 14 goals each.