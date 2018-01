Napoli's Mario Rui (L) and Atalanta's Timothy Castagne in action during the Italy Cup quarter-final soccer match SSC Napoli vs Atalanta BC at San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Napoli's Jose Callejon (R) and Atalanta's Mattia Caldara in action during the Italy Cup quarter-final soccer match SSC Napoli vs Atalanta BC at San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Atalanta's coach Gian Piero Gasperini celebrates the victory at the end of the Italy Cup quarter-final soccer match SSC Napoli vs Atalanta BC at San Paolo stadium in Naples, Italy, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Atalanta stunned Serie A leaders Napoli 2-1 here Tuesday to advance to the semifinals of the Coppa Italia for the first time in 21 years.

The visitors pressed throughout the first half, disrupting the usually high-powered Napoli attack and limiting the hosts to a single chance, a botched attempt by Piotr Zielinski in the 30th minute.