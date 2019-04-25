Athletic Bilbao president Aitor Elizegi (r) and former soccer player Malin Moström (l) at a press conference in Lezama on Apr. 25 2019. EFE-EPA/Miguel Toña

Spain’s Athletic Bilbao has awarded former Swedish soccer player Malin Moström with the One Club Woman prize on Thursday.

The former midfielder, 43, said the accolade was an honor both for herself and for her previous Swedish women's club Umea IK.