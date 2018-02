Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR) pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva (R) and her teammate Anastasia Kocherzhova during a training for the Women's Bobsleigh competition at the Olympic Sliding Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ZSOLT CZEGLEDI

Bobsleigh athlete Nadezhda Sergeeva tested positive in a doping test at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games, the Russian Bobsleigh Federation said on Friday.

In a statement posted on the official RBF Facebook account, the federation stated that the test Sergeeva underwent on Feb. 18 revealed that she has been on a heart drug that is on the anti-doping list.