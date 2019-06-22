Victoria Aksenova, Kirill Startsev of Russia in action during the Mixed pair dynamic final competition in acrobatic gymnastics at the Minsk 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus, 22 June 2019. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Os Van Fem, Vugt Van Lotte, Bock De Lynn of the Netherlands in action during the Women's group balance final competition in acrobatic gymnastics at the Minsk 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus, 22 June 2019. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

epa07665947 Veranika Nabokina, Julia Ivonchyk, Karina Sandovich of Belarus in action during the Women's group dynamic final competition in acrobatic gymnastics at the Minsk 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus, 22 June 2019. The 2019 European Games will be held in Belarus from 21 to 30 June 2019. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Alice Perin (L) of Italy and Jule Horn of Germany fight in the quarter final of women'Äôs sambo 64 kg category at the 2nd European Games in the Sports Palace Uruchie in Minsk, Belarus, 22 June 2019. EPA/Tamas Kovacs HUNGARY OUT

Sacha Muir, Erin Henderson, Chloe Rowlans of Great Britain in action during the Women's group balance final competition in acrobatic gymnastics at the Minsk 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus, 22 June 2019. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Nathon Burns (blue) of Ireland and Matteo Medves of Italy compete in the mens -66 kg round of 8 of the Judo competitions at the Minsk 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus, 22 June 2019. EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Victoire Seon, Julien Fillette of France in action during the Mixed pair dynamic final competition in acrobatic gymnastics at the Minsk 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus, 22 June 2019. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi, Ruhidil Gurbanli of Azerbaijan in action during the Mixed pair dynamic final competition in acrobatic gymnastics at the Minsk 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus, 22 June 2019. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Jaoine Equisoain (blue) of Spain and Sappho Coban of Germany compete in the women's -57 kg round of 8 of the Judo competitions at the Minsk 2019 European Games in Minsk, Belarus, 22 June 2019. EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE