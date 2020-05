Mitchell Weiser (2-L) of Leverkusen celebrates with teammates after scoring the 3-1 lead during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Bremen, Germany, 18 May 2020. EFE/EPA/STUART FRANKLIN

Bremen players leave the pitch after the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Bremen, Germany, 18 May 2020. EFE/EPA/STUART FRANKLIN

General view of empty stands during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SV Werder Bremen and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Bremen, Germany, 18 May 2020. EFE/EPA/LARS REINEFELD