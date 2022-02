Valencia CF defender Mouctar Diakhaby (in blue) battles Athletic Club's Iñaki Williams during the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal in Bilbao, Spain, on 10 February 2022. EFE/Miguel Toña

Athletic Club's Raul Garcia (2nd L) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Valencia CF during the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal in Bilbao, Spain, on 10 February 2022. EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Valencia CF forward Hugo Duro (in blue) shoots at the Athletic Club goal during the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal in Bilbao, Spain, on 10 February 2022. EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Athletic Club and Valencia battled to a 1-1 draw Thursday in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal, leaving the tie to be decided March 2.

The visitors were the better side at the start, but Athletic hit their stride midway through the first half and began menacing Giorgi Mamardashvili's goal. Iker Muniain's free-kick found Raul Garcia at the far post and the striker made it 1-0.