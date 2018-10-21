Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams (front) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between SD Eibar and Athletic Bilbao at Ipurua Municipal Stadium in Eibar, Spain, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between SD Eibar and Athletic Bilbao at Ipurua Municipal Stadium in Eibar, Spain, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

SD Eibar's Charles Dias (R) celebrates with Enrich (C) after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between SD Eibar and Athletic Bilbao at Ipurua Municipal Stadium in Eibar, Spain, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Eibar's Brazilian striker Charles Dias (C) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between SD Eibar and Athletic Bilbao at Ipurua Municipal Stadium in Eibar, Spain, Oct. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Herrero

Eibar and Athletic Bilbao battled to a 1-1 draw on Sunday in a Basque La Liga derby at Ipurua Municipal Stadium.

Eibar had almost full dominance over the game from the opening whistle and - if that were the only criterion - deserved a better result.