Malaga's Youssef En-Nesyri (C) and Athletic Bilbao's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (bottom) in action during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Malaga at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, on Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Tejido

Athletic de Bilbao midfielder Raul Garcia (C-L) celebrate a goal against Malaga during the Spanish La Liga match held between Athletic de Bilbao and Malaga at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, on Feb. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/Luis Tejido

Athletic Bilbao players Raul Garcia, Inigo Martinez and Mikel San Jose (L-R) celebrate during the Spanish La Liga match between Athletic Bilbao and Malaga at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, on Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Tejido

Athletic Bilbao on Sunday ended a six-game winless streak, beating 10-man Malaga 2-1 in the 25th round of play in Spain's La Liga.

Youssef En-Nesyri opened the scoring for Malaga in the 13th minute, but Markel Susaeta netted the equalizer just four minutes later.