President of Athletic Bilbao, Josu Urrutia (L), and Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga posing after the signing ceremony of Kepa's contract extension until 2025 with clause worth in 80 million euros, in Bilbao, Spain, on Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ATHLETIC CLUB HANDOUT

Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga signed a contract extension with Athletic Bilbao until 2025, the 12th-placed La Liga club announced on Monday.

The new contract for Arrizabalaga, who joined the Athletic youth categories at 10 years old, includes an 80-million-euro ($98 million) buyout clause.