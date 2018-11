Iker Muniain of Athletic Bilbao celebrates after scoring during the Champions League soccer match between Napoli and Athletic Bilbao, in Naples, Italy, Aug. 19, 2014.

Athletic Bilbao forward Iker Muniain signed a contract extension tying him to the La Liga club until 2024, the club announced Wednesday.

The 25-year-old former Spain international has scored 51 goals in 359 appearances, and has spent his entire career with Bilbao, joining the first team in 2009 after coming up though the youth ranks.