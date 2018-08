Athletic Bilbao's goalkeepers; Kepa (L), Remiro (c) and Iago Herrerin, during a team's training session at Lezama sports facilities in Bilbao, basque Country, northern Spain, Aug. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Miguel Tona

Athletic Bilbao's Argentinian head coach, Eduardo Berizzo (L), and his player, Inaki Williams, during a team's training session at Lezama sports facilities in Bilbao, basque Country, northern Spain, Aug. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Miguel Tona

Athletic Bilbao's player Yeray Alvarez (L) and goalkeeper Iago Herrerin (R) during a team's training session at Lezama sports facilities in Bilbao, basque Country, northern Spain, Aug. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Miguel Tona

Athletic Bilbao's midfielder Raul Garcia on Thursday trained normally in a session that saw coach Eduardo Berizzo putting emphasis on the attacking side.

The 32-year-old Garcia seemed to have fully recovered from the minor muscle injury that he has been struggling with over the past few weeks.