Bilbao's Inaki Williams in action during the 'Cup of Traditions' international friendly match between MSV Duisburg and Athletic Club Bilbao, in Duisburg, Germany, July 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Bilbao's Mikel Rico (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the 'Cup of Traditions' international friendly match between MSV Duisburg and Athletic Club Bilbao, in Duisburg, Germany, July 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Spanish soccer's Athletic Bilbao on Saturday was held to a 1-1 draw by German MSV Duisburg in their second 45-minute game at the 'Cup of Traditions,' a friendly pre-season event in which representatives of the main four European leagues take part.

Just as in their 3-1 defeat of Fulham, their previous match, Athletic took the lead, this time with Mikel Rico doing the honors just eight minutes into the game, connecting on a cross from Gorka Guruzeta.