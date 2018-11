Athletic Bilbao's players in action during a training session at the team's facilities in Bilbao, Spain, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Tona

Athletic Bilbao's head coach, Eduardo Berizzo (C), supervises his players during a training session at the team's facilities in Bilbao, Spain, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Tona

Athletic Bilbao's Spanish midfielder Raul Garcia on Thursday rejoined the team training ahead of the upcoming La Liga game against Atletico Madrid, after recovering from an injury he sustained recently.

Although Garcia sprained his left ankle during the first half of Athletic's 1-0 defeat to Espanyol on Monday, he was able to complete the game but left the stadium using crutches.