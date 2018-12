Athletic Bilbao's ex-head coach Eduardo Berizzo reacts during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Levante UD and Athletic Bilbao at the Ciutat de Valencia stadium in Valencia, Spain, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA/KAI FOERSTERLING

Spanish La Liga side Athletic Bilbao sacked its head coach Eduardo Berizzo in light of the club's woeful track record in the season so far.

The club said the manager, who was appointed to lead the first team in May, would be replaced by coach Gaizka Garitano starting Wednesday.