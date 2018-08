Athletic Bilbao's goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in action during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic and Malaga at San Mames Stadium, in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain, on Feb. 25, 2018 EPA-EFE/FILE/LUIS TEJIDO

La Liga's Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday thanked Kepa Arrizabalaga for his contribution to the Los Leones as the goalkeeper continues his professional career with the Premier League side Chelsea.

Athletic Bilbao confirmed the payment of an 80 million euros ($92.6 million) buyout clause of Kepa's contract to allow his transfer to the Blues.