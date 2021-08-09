Athletic Club Director General Jon Berasategi says interest in the Basque club is in very good standing, noting that "pre-season friendly matches are exceeding 120,000 views each" on the club’s YouTube channel and that last season there were more than “nine million views.”Berasategi offered his evaluation of Athletic Bilbao’s healthy social interaction during a Soccerex networking event, one of the soccer world’s major platforms.He said the club had "opted for an internationalization strategy and its own content" which is reflected in those YouTube figures and in others that have "passed from the previous year to this from five million interactions to 32 million," thanks to its "very own young team in the management of social networks."He also highlighted the importance of online sales, which are already "33 percent when three years ago they were 14 percent."Berasategi also told Soccerex of the importance of the San Mamés stadium as an "emblematic stadium" for fan cohesion and highlighted the social work carried out by the club."What makes San Mamés great is the ability to transmit the club's values. The fans feel it as their home, their second home and we believe that they have to be permanently connected to society and within it and pay attention to those groups that are in a greater situation of vulnerability," he said.On the outdoor screens, "videos of social content are broadcast and the stadium is illuminated at night," always with the aim of serving as a promoter for legitimate social causes."We recognize those in need. The best way to work on inclusion and normalization is to do it through what symbolizes it, which is the stadium," the executive stressed."Athletic defends and represents groups such as LGTBI, ALS patients, cancer or battered women," said Berasategi who added that he regretted soccer’s lesser impact on those issues.During the pandemic, for example, the club held a "temporary exhibition that, on the occasion of the European Championship, could be seen in the club's museum."The temporary exhibitions are contents that are appreciated by fans, tourists and travelers who come to the San Mamés stadium, he said."The exhibition was great, with 50 original shirts of winners of the Eurocopa, among which were those of Yashin, Zoff, Zidane, Van Basten and Casillas," he recalled.Jon Berasategi, whose presentation at the Soccerex event held in Miami, explained that "Athletic is a representation of Bizkaia," goes hand in hand with the institutions in its internationalization strategy and trying to have more and more visitors."Bilbao is a city to discover and in this strategy each one offers the best it has. For example, before the pandemic, through a public-private collaboration we got the MTV Awards and the European rugby finals to come to the city and played in San Mamés, he recalled.Asked about the absence of visitors to the Athletic Club stadium, Berasategi explained how the pandemic has not only reduced visitors to the Athletic Museum but has also changed its profile."Before the pandemic we had 75,000 visitors a year and now we are managing a turnover of 60 percent less. And the visitor has changed a lot. Before, most were foreigners and 30 percent were national. Now more than 70 percent are national fans," said Berasategi.Meanwhile, Athletic are excited about the return of fans to San Mamés."We have been waiting for it for a long time and we are already working on the access protocols so that all members have equal opportunities in a raffle to access the stadium. It is a laborious job but it is a job that is done with great joy," he said. EFE