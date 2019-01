Villarreal CF's Karl Ekambi reacts after scoring a goal against Athletic de Bilbao during the Spanish La Liga match between Villarreal CF and Athletic Bilbao at Ceramica Stadium in Villarreal, Spain, on Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/DOMENECH CASTELLO

Athletic Bilbao players celebrate a goal during the Spanish La Liga match between Villarreal CF and Athletic Bilbao at Ceramica Stadium in Villarreal, Spain, on Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/DOMENECH CASTELLO

Villarreal CF and Athletic Bilbao players wait for the referee's decision after consulting the VAR (video assistant referee) during the Spanish La Liga match between Villarreal CF and Athletic Bilbao at Ceramica Stadium in Villarreal, Spain, on Jan. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/DOMENECH CASTELLO

Athletic Club on Sunday squandered an early lead and had to settle for a 1-1 draw against host Villarreal in La Liga action.

Seeking a break away from the relegation zone, Villarreal tried to dictate the pace in the opening minutes, but the club came up short.