Athletic Club's Iker Muniain (No.10) scores against Leganes during a La Liga match on Monday, Aug. 20 in Bilbao, Spain. EFE-EPA/LUIS TEJIDO

Athletic's Markel Susaeta (R) vies for the ball with Jonathan Silva of Leganes during a La Liga match on Monday, Aug. 20, in Bilbao, Spain. EFE-EPA/LUIS TEJIDO

Athletic Club's Peru Nolaskoain celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Leganes during a La Liga match on Monday, Aug. 20, in Bilbao, Spain. EFE-EPA/LUIS TEJIDO

Iker Muniain's goal in the 92nd minute gave Athletic Club a 2-1 victory over visiting Leganes here Monday in the 2018-2019 La Liga opener for both teams.

Newcomer Peru Nolaskoain put the hosts ahead 1-0 in the 28th minute, heading-in a Unai Lopez corner from close range.