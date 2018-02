Athletic defender Iñigo Martinez (left) clears the ball from in front of his goal as UD Las Palmas midfielder Jonathan Viera looks on during a La Liga match on Friday, Feb. 9, in Bilbao, Spain. EFE-EPA/LUIS TEJIDO.

Athletic Club forward Aritz Aduriz (left) and UD Las Palmas defender go up for a ball in a La Liga match on Friday, Feb. 9 in Bilbao, Spain. EFE-EPA/LUIS TEJIDO.

Athletic's Yeray Alvarez (left) and Oghenekaro Etebo of Las Palmas vie for the ball during a La Liga match on Friday, Feb. 9, in Bilbao, Spain. EFE-EPA/LUIS TEJIDO

Athletic Club could manage no better than a 0-0 draw here Friday against visiting UD Las Palmas in a match that provided little in the way of excitement.

The point brings Las Palmas, now sitting 18th in La Liga, within two points of safety, though 17th-place Levante have a game in hand.