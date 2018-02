Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Iago Herrerin speaks during a press conference at the Lezama sports facilities near Bilbao, Spain, Feb. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ZORRILLA

Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Iago Herrerin said here Wednesday that the team needs to get off to a good start against Spartak in the second leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie.

The Spanish team will host the Russian side in Bilbao on Thursday after winning the first leg 3-1 in Moscow.