Athletic Club players celebrate after scoring the opening goal against Sevilla FC during their Spanish La Liga soccer match played at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL TONA

Athletic Club striker Inaki Williams celebrates after scoring the 2-0 lead against Sevilla FC during their Spanish La Liga soccer match played at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL TONA

Athletic Club striker Inaki Williams celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Sevilla FC during their Spanish La Liga soccer match played at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL TONA

Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams on Sunday scored his first La Liga home goal in two years and then struck again to seal the team's 2-0 upset win over third-place Sevilla.

With his performance, Williams kept alive his team's five-match unbeaten La Liga run, having won three matches and playing twice to draws, and gave it a further push away from the relegation zone.