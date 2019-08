Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué (R) goes up for the ball as Yeray Alvarez approaches during a LaLiga match in Bilbao, Spain, on Friday, Aug. 16. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL TOÑA

FC Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen readies to stop a shot by Athletic Club's Iñaki Williams (in red) during a LaLiga match in Bilbao, Spain, on Friday, Aug. 16. EFE-EPA/JAVIER ZORRILLA

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann (L) controls the ball as Unai Lopez of Athletic Club looks on during a LaLiga match in Bilbao, Spain, on Friday, Aug. 16. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL TOÑA

Athletic Club's Aritz Aduriz (L) scores a goal against Barcelona in a LaLiga match in Bilbao, Spain, on Friday, Aug. 16. EFE-EPA/JAVIER ZORRILLA

Aritz Aduriz began what he says will be his final professional season here Friday with a spectacular goal to lead Athletic Club 1-0 over defending champions Barcelona in the opening match of the 2019-2020 LaLiga season.

Just seconds after coming on as a sub, the 38-year-old forward executed a dazzling bicycle kick to beat Barça keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the 89th minute.