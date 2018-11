Toronto Blue Jays player Josh Donaldson strikes out in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, USA, Aug 25, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH

Toronto Blue Jays Josh Donaldson (L) is greeted by teammate Jose Bautista (R) after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning of their MLB game at O.co Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, Jul 23, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Free agent Josh Donaldson signed a one-year-contract for $23 million with the Atlanta Braves, the National League team said on Monday.

The 32-year-old, who played for the Cleveland Indians last season after leaving the Toronto Blue Jays, will not get a pay hike from what he received in 2018.