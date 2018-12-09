Atlanta United rolled to a 2-0 win over the Portland Timbers, winning the MLS Cup.
Venezuelan forward Josef Martinez and Argentine defender Franco Escobar scored the goals for Atlanta in Saturday's championship match.
Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez (L), of Venezuela, in action against New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Ryan Meara (R) during the first half of the Major League Soccer (MLS) match between the New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER
