Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace held at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, 19 August 2017. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Atlanta United, the reigning Major League Soccer (MLS) champion, has named Dutchman Frank de Boer as its new manager, succeeding Argentine Gerardo "Tata" Martino.

De Boer, who lasted less than three months at Inter Milan and had an even shorter stint with Crystal Palace, said that Atlanta United is better organized than either of his last two clubs.