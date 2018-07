Atlas' Andres Andrade (R) battles for the ball with Queteraro's Jaime Gomez (L) during a Liga MX Apertura 2018 Matchday 1 contest on July 20, 2018, at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Atlas' Cristian Calderon (R) marks Queteraro's Daniel Villalva during a Liga MX Apertura 2018 Matchday 1 contest on July 20, 2018, at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/ Francisco Guasco

Atlas player Leiton Jimenez (left) and Queretaro's Camilo Sanvezzo vie for the ball on July 20, 2018, during a Liga MX Apertura 2018 Matchday 1 contest at Jalisco Stadium, in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Atlas dominated the action in its opening match of the 2018-2019 Mexican league's Apertura championship, but it squandered at least five clear goal-scoring opportunities and had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

Visiting Queretaro looked suspect in midfield on Friday night at Jalisco Stadium, and that led to several dangerous attacking forays by the Zorros.