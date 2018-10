Atlas head coach Guillermo Hoyos shouts instructions to his players on Oct. 19, 2018, during Matchday 13 action against Veracruz in the Mexican league's Apertura championship. Atlas came out on top 4-3 in the contest played at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Atlas player Brayan Garnica (left) vies for the ball with Veracruz's Osmar Mares during a game on Oct. 19, 2018, at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. Atlas came out on top 4-3 in the contest, which kicked off Matchday 13 action in the Mexican league's Apertura championship. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Atlas player Andres Andrade celebrates after scoring a goal on Oct. 19, 2018, against Veracruz at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. Atlas came out on top 4-3 in the contest, which kicked off Matchday 13 action in the Mexican league's Apertura championship. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

American defender Omar Gonzalez scored a goal in second-half stoppage time to give Atlas a 4-3 victory over Veracruz at the start of Matchday 13 action in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura championship.

Atlas finally got its offense going on Friday night at Jalisco Stadium against the worst defensive team in the Liga MX, scoring as many goals as it had in the previous 12 matches.