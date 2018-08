Atlas midfielder Juan Pablo Vigon (front) is marked by Queretaro's Luis Francisco Romo during a 2018-2019 Liga MX Apertura game on July 20, 2018, at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Atlas midfielder Juan Pablo Vigon said Friday night's home game against crosstown rival Chivas offered a chance for his winless team to get on track after a disappointing start to the 2018-2019 Mexican league's Apertura championship.

"A win will settle us down and motivate us to get a good streak going," the player told reporters Thursday in a press conference prior to the latest edition of the Clasico Tapatio, a rivalry game between these two Guadalajara-based clubs.