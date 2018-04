Cristian Calderon (R) of Atlas in action against Fernando Beltran (L) of Chivas at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, during Matchday 16 of the Mexican soccer league's Clausura championship on April 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Zepeda

Rafael Marquez (R) of Atlas in action against Eduardo Lopez (L) of Chivas at Jalisco Stadium during Matchday 16 of the Mexican soccer league's Clausura championship on April 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlos Zepeda

A giant poster with the image of Mexico's Rafael Marquez, the captain of Guadalajara club Atlas, is displayed during a match between Atlas and arch-rival Chivas at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Carlos Zepeda

Atlas topped visiting arch-rival Chivas 1-0 in Mexican league Matchday 16 action to provide a parting gift for defender and captain Rafael Marquez, who was playing his final game at Jalisco Stadium.

With both Guadalajara clubs having already been eliminated from playoff contention in the Liga MX's Clausura championship, the fans focused their attention on Friday night on paying tribute to the star player and unveiled a giant poster with his image.