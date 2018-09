Atlas' Jefferson Duque (R) vies for the ball against Toluca's Antonio Rios (L) during a match between Atlas and Toluca of the Mexican tournament at the Jalisco stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Sep. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Atlas' Alejandro Gonzalez (L) and goalkeeper Jose Hernandez (bottom) vie for the ball against Toluca's Alexis Vega (R) during a match between Atlas and Toluca of the Mexican tournament at the Jalisco stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Sep. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Atlas' Enrique Reyes (R) vies for the ball against Toluca's Luis Angel Mendoza (L) during a match between Atlas and Toluca of the Mexican tournament at the Jalisco stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Sep. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Atlas' Cristian Calderon (R) vies for the ball against Toluca's Pedro Canelo (L) during a match between Atlas and Toluca of the Mexican tournament at the Jalisco stadium in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Sep. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Mexican club Atlas, which had managed to score just one goal in their first 10 matches of the Apertura 2018 season of the Liga MX, on Friday registered their first win by beating Toluca 2-0.

Colombian Jefferson Duque and Ulises Cardona scored for Atlas, coached by Argentinean Angel Guillermo Olmos, while Toluca were down to 10 men after the 57th minute when Rubens Sambueza was shown a red card.