Benfica's Nicolas Otamendi (L) vies for the ball with Noussair Mazraoui of Ajax during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg in Amsterdam on 15 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MAURICE VAN STEEN

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana fails to stop a shot from Benfica's Darwin Nuñez (No. 9) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg in Amsterdam on 15 March 2022. EFE/EPA/MAURICE VAN STEEN

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone celebrates after his team's victory over Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg in Manchester, England, on 15 March 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak (R) moves to secure the ball as Manchester United's Jadon Sancho (C) and Cristiano Ronaldo (L) close in during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg in Manchester, England, on 15 March 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) in action against Atletico Madrid's Hector Herrera during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg in Manchester, England, on 15 March 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi (in blue) scores against Manchester United during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg in Manchester, England, on 15 March 2022. EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL

Atletico Madrid blanked Manchester United 1-0 Tuesday at Old Trafford to win the Champions League knockout stage 2-1 on aggregate and reach the last eight of Europe's elite club competition for the sixth time in 11 years under coach Diego Simeone.

A similar scenario unfolded in Amsterdam, where hosts Ajax fell 1-0 to Benfica and the Portuguese side advanced 3-2 on aggregate.