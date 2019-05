Valencia forward Santi Mina (R) battles Pina of Alaves during a LaLiga match at Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Sunday, May 12. EFE-EPA/Kai Försterling

Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz celebrates after scoring a goal against Real Sociedad during a LaLiga match in San Sebastian, Spain, on Sunday, May 12. EFE-EPA/Gorka Estrada

Lionel Messi (L) celebrates with his Barcelona teammates after a goal against Getafe during a LaLiga match at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Sunday, May 12. EFE-EPA/Marta Perez

Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin (R) is honored following a LaLiga match against Sevilla at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Sunday, May 12, the Uruguayan's final home game with the club. EFE-EPA/Emilio Naranjo

Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 with Sevilla here Sunday to secure a second-place finish in LaLiga behind winners Barcelona, while Valencia dominated Alaves 3-1 to gain a leg up in the scramble for the final Champions League spot.

At the other end of the table, 18th-place Girona fell 2-1 at home to Levante, who assured their continuance in the top flight for another season.