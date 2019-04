Atletico Madrid's head coach, Diego Pablo Simeone (C), gives instructions to his players during a training session at the club's sports facilities of the Cerro del Espino in Madrid, Spain, April 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone speaks during a press conference at the club's sports facilities of the Cerro del Espino in Madrid, Spain, April 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone gave his support to Diego Costa on Friday after the star forward was handed an eight-match ban.

The Argentine said the penalty given to the Spanish-Brazilian striker for insulting and grabbing the referee during Saturday's game against Barcelona was excessive.