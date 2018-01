Eibar's Sergi Enrich (L) is marked by Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin during the Eibar-Atletico de Madrid La Liga match at Ipurua Stadium in Eibar, Spain, 13 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Atletico Madrid's Kevin Gameiro (L) scores a goal against Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic during the Eibar-Atletico de Madrid La Liga match at Ipurua Stadium in Eibar, Spain, 13 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Atletico Madrid's Kevin Gameiro (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Eibar-Atletico de Madrid La Liga match at Ipurua Stadium in Eibar, Spain, 13 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

A first-half goal by French striker Kevin Gameiro proved to be enough in second-placed Atletico Madrid's 1-0 road victory Saturday over Eibar, a win that leaves the Colchoneros six points behind La Liga-leading FC Barcelona.

Atleti snapped Eibar's seven-match streak without a defeat in the Spanish league dating back to Nov. 20, including four straight victories at home.