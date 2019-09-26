Atletico Madrid celebrate after Diego Costa made the score 1-0 over Mallorca with a first-half goal in their LaLiga match on Sept. 25, 2019, at Son Moix Stadium in Palma, Spain. EFE/ Cati Cladera

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul (c) rises up to head the ball during a LaLiga match against Mallorca on Sept. 25, 2019, at Son Moix Stadium in Palma, Spain. EPA-EFE/Cati Cladera

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone reacts during a Spanish LaLiga match between RCD Mallorca and Atletico Madrid at Son Moix Stadium in Palma, Spain, on Sept. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA

Atletico Madrid snapped a scoring drought and returned to the win column here Wednesday, getting goals from Diego Costa and Joao Felix in a 2-0 road victory over Mallorca.

The Colchoneros dominated for long stretches of this Matchday 6 LaLiga contest at Son Moix Stadium and could have won by a bigger margin, although they received some bad news in the 77th minute when substitute Alvaro Morata was sent off for an on-field altercation, an infraction that will cause him to miss Saturday's home showdown against crosstown rival Real Madrid.