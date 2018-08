Atletico de Madrid's Brazilian defender Filipe Luis (C) attends the team's training session at the Wanda sports facilities in Majadahonda, Spain, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico de Madrid's Brazilian defender Filipe Luis (R) attends the team's training session at the Wanda sports facilities in Majadahonda, Spain, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico de Madrid's Diego Godin (L) and Filipe Luis attend the team's training session at the Wanda sports facilities in Majadahonda, Spain, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

The Atletico Madrid teammates of Filipe Luis, rumored to be an acquisition target for Paris Saint-Germain, rallied around the Brazilian player during Thursday's practice here.

During the training session at the Wanda sports facilities in Majadahonda, Spain, Filipe was paired up with his teammate Diego Costa for an exercised marked by their good mood.