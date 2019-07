Spanish defender Mario Hermoso (C) poses for the photographers next to Atletico Madrid's President, Enrique Cerezo (R) and Sport Director, Andrea Berta (L), during his presentation at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, in Madrid, Spain, July 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

English right winger Kieran Trippier addresses a press conference during his presentation as new Atletico Madrid player at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, in Madrid, Spain, July 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

English right winger Kieran Trippier (C) poses for the photographers next to Atletico Madrid's President, Enrique Cerezo (R) and Sport Director, Andrea Berta, during his presentation as new Atletico Madrid player at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, in Madrid, Spain, July 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid presented its two latest summer signings Thursday, Englishman Kieran Trippier, who says his priority is to learn Spanish, and Spain defender Mario Hermoso, whose move to the club was only officially announced earlier in the day.

First to take to the stage for the press presentation at the club's Wanda Metropolitano, a gleaming stadium on the outskirts of the Spanish capital, was Trippier, 28, a right-back arriving from Tottenham Hotspur.