Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo address the press as he arrives for an event organized by Madrid soccer authorities in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo on Monday showed faith in his team, downplaying the draw of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 that has paired Atleti with Juventus.

Atletico will face Juventus, led by Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who was a key part of Real Madrid's successful campaigns and found the back of the net three times in the 2016-17 Champions League semifinal.