FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique (R) talks with Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa (L) during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match played at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, April 6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Garcia

The season will be over for Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa unless a Spanish soccer federation appeals panel reduces the eight-match ban imposed on him after he was ejected from a match for accosting the referee.

For Costa, it has been a frustrating campaign marred by injury and lack of consistency, as the striker has scored only five times while playing in fewer than half of Atleti's matches.