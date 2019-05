Atletico Madrid´s head coach Diego Pablo Simeone smiles before the Spanish LaLiga match between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla FC at the Wanda Stadium in Madrid, Spain May 12, EPA-EFE/EMILIO NARANJO

Atletico Madrid finished the La Liga season in second place, which has undeniable value in the era of Argentine coach, Diego Simeone, and over the last 20 years in general.

Its significance becomes more relative throughout the history of the club which has ended 20 seasons in top-two, although Atletico has come second only on three occasions, all of which were under Simeone, since earning the local double of La Liga and the Cup titles in 1996.