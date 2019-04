Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone arrives for a LaLiga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Valencia CF at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann (2-R) in action against Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby (C) during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Valencia CF at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata battles for the ball against Valencia goalkeeper Neto (L) during a Spanish LaLiga match between Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

Valencia head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral (R) reacts during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Valencia CF at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann (L) gives his team a 2-1 lead during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Valencia CF at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Valencia midfielder Dani Parejo (front) scores the 2-2 equalizer from the penalty spot during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Valencia CF at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa (C) celebrates with teammates after giving his team a 3-2 lead during a Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Valencia CF at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid squandered the lead twice against visiting Valencia here Wednesday night before pulling out a 3-2 win thanks to a late goal by Angel Correa.

FC Barcelona could have clinched the LaLiga title if Atleti had lost their Matchday 34 of 38 contest at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, although the Catalans still can secure their eighth domestic championship of the past 11 seasons with a win on Saturday against Levante.