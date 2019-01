Atletico Madrid's Montenegrin defender Stefan Savic (L) leaves the pitch after an injury during their La Liga soccer match against Levante UD at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid's French striker Antoine Griezmann receives La Liga Player of the Month award prior the start of their La Liga soccer match against Levante UD at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Atletico Madrid's French striker Antoine Griezmann (L) celebrates with his head coach Diego Simeone after scoring a penalty goal against Levante UD during their La Liga soccer match at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/BALLESTEROS

A tenacious Atletico Madrid managed to overcome Levante's staunch resistance to earn a 1-0 La Liga win, extending its home winning streak to six matches on Sunday.

Atletico extended its unbeaten La Liga run to 16 league matches on the strength of a penalty kick successfully converted by France forward Antoine Griezmann.