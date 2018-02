Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone (C) leads his team's training session at Majadahonda's sports facilities near Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said Tuesday he was relieved that Fernando Torres had remained with the team despite interest from the Chinese soccer club Dalian Yifang during the winter market.

Simeone said at a press conference that he values Torres and hoped the Spanish striker would give Atletico his best this season.