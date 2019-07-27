Atletico de Madrid on Friday razed its local neighbor and perpetual nemesis Real Madrid to the ground with a 7-3 drubbing in a pre-season friendly match as part of the International Champions Cup summer tournament played in the United States.
The first Madrid derby ever played on the American continent saw Atletico's striker Diego Costa give an offensive masterclass at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford (New Jersey), as the Brazil-born Spain forward netted four goals, the first of which came a mere 43 seconds after kickoff.