Bahia's Flavio (front) in action during the Copa Sudamericana match against Uruguay's Atletico Cerro on July 25, 2018, at Estadio Pituaçú in Salvador, Brazil. EPA-EFE FILE/Raul Spinasse

Uruguay's Atletico Cerro, down 0-2 in the aggregate, must play spectacularly this week against Brazil's Bahia in the second leg of their Copa Sudamericana series at Luis Troccoli Stadium in Montevideo to keep its hopes of advancing in the regional tournament alive.

Cerro, coming off a 5-0 loss at the hands of Fenix on July 29 in the Uruguayan league's Clausura tournament, is limping into Wednesday's match against Bahia.