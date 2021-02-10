Atletico Madrid's striker Joao Felix celebrates after scoring during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Cadiz CF held at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, central Spain, 07 November 2020. EPA-EFE/JuanJo Martin

The first leg of the Uefa Champions League last-16 clash between Atletico Madrid and Chelsea will be held at Bucharest’s Arena Nationala instead of the Wanda Metropolitano, UEFA announced on Wednesday.