Atletico de Madrid's Diego Godin (L) and Atletico de Madrid's president Enrique Cerezo (R) pose next to Madrid's regional president Angel Garrido (C) during the team's celebrations after their UEFA Europa League victory in Madrid, Spain, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LOPEZ

Madrid's mayoress Manuela Carmena (L) speaks next to Atletico Madrid's president Enrique Cerezo (R) during a reception at the city hall in Madrid, Spain, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Atletico Madrid look forward to vying for the Champions League title in 2019, club president Enrique Cerezo said here Friday during a visit to city hall with his players to celebrate winning the Europa League earlier this week.

"We have to surpass ourselves next year, to play the Champions final to be held at our stadium. And the truth is that we would like to be here within a year celebrating that title," Cerezo said at a reception hosted by Madrid Mayor Manuela Carmena.