Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring during the Spanish La Liga match between Leganes and Atletico in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, Nov. 03, 2018. EFE-EPA/Emilio Naranjo

Leganes' goalie 'Pichu' Cuellar (R) catches the ball shot by Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa (2L) during the Spanish La Liga match between Leganes and Atletico in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, Nov. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Atletico Madrid's goalie Jan Oblak (2R) fails to stop the goal scored by Leganes' player Rodri Tarin (unseen) during the Spanish La Liga match between Leganes and Atletico in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, Nov. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/Emilio Naranjo

Atletico Madrid was held to a late 1-1 draw by Leganes on Saturday in the 11th round of La Liga here at Butarque stadium, where Atletico previously suffered two draws in the past two years.

Atletico felt the absence of key players such as Diego Godin, Koke and Diego Costa, meaning coach Diego Simeone opted for a starting lineup that featured the debut of Portugal forward Gelson Martins.