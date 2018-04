Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Pablo Simeone (L) celebrates a goal with his players during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico and Levante UD at Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain, on April 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/FERNANDO ALVARADO

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone announced Tuesday that Diego Costa, who missed the last three games with a muscle injury, was among the 20 players called up for the first leg of the Europa League semifinals against Arsenal.

Costa, who did not train with his teammates on Tuesday, had suffered a left leg injury in the quarterfinal match against Sporting Lisbon on Apr. 12 and was sidelined during La Liga matches against Levante, Real Sociedad and Real Betis.